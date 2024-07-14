MHA Warns Public of Fake Government e-Notices

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) cybercrime unit, I4C, has advised the public to be wary of suspicious e-notices from government offices received via email, recommending they verify the sender’s authenticity. In a public advertisement, I4C warned that such emails could be scams designed to commit cyber fraud. The advisory suggests checking if the email originates from a genuine government website ending in ‘gov.in,’ researching the official named in the email, and calling the mentioned department to verify its authenticity.

The MHA’s I4C also instructed that suspicious emails and other cyber fraud incidents should be reported immediately to ‘www.cybercrime.gov.in’ or the cybercrime helpline number 1930. Earlier this month, the MHA issued a public advisory alerting email users about fraudulent emails bearing the names, signatures, stamps, and logos of various official entities, including Delhi Police Cyber Crime and the Intelligence Bureau. These emails made false allegations against recipients and used different email addresses to appear legitimate.

I4C has previously cautioned against fraudulent emails impersonating its CEO and other officials, highlighting that these emails falsely accuse recipients of cybercrimes and urge them to respond. The logos and titles used in these emails are intentionally fake and deceptive, created with malicious intent. Recently, officers in the Central Secretariat received suspicious emails claiming to be from the MEA Messaging Team NIC High Commission of India, further underscoring the ongoing threat.