Militant Attack in Manipur’s Jiribam: CRPF Jawan Killed, Three Injured

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and three others injured in an attack by suspected militants in Manipur’s Jiribam district. The incident occurred around 9:45 am on Sunday while a combined team of the CRPF’s 20th Battalion and Manipur Police was headed to Monbung village for a search operation. The deceased, identified as Ajay Kumar Jha (43) from Bihar, sustained a fatal bullet injury to the head.

Following the attack, additional security personnel were rushed to Mongbung. Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the killing, attributing it to suspected Kuki militants and expressing his condolences to the bereaved family. He also called for the speedy recovery of the injured, who include a CRPF jawan, a police sub-inspector, and a state forces commando. The Kuki Inpi, a Kuki organization, criticized the CRPF for allegedly failing to maintain neutrality, which they claim led to the jawan’s death.

Jiribam, located on Manipur’s western border with Assam, has a mixed population and had remained unaffected by ethnic violence until June. The region has seen previous attacks, including a deadly assault in April on the CRPF’s 128th battalion camp in Bishnupur district, which resulted in two personnel killed and two others injured. The ongoing ethnic violence in the state has claimed at least 219 lives and displaced over 60,000 people.