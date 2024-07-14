PM Modi becomes most followed world leader on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new benchmark by becoming the world’s most followed leader on the social media platform ‘X’ with over 100 million followers. This significant lead places him far ahead of other Indian politicians, such as Rahul Gandhi with 26.4 million followers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with 27.5 million, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with 7.4 million. Internationally, he surpasses leaders like US President Joe Biden, who has 38.1 million followers, and Dubai’s ruler HH Sheikh Mohammed, with 11.2 million.

In addition to political figures, PM Modi also exceeds the follower counts of many global athletes and celebrities. He has more followers than Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Neymar Jr (63.6 million), LeBron James (52.9 million), Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million). Over the past three years, his X handle has grown by approximately 30 million followers. Besides X, PM Modi has a significant presence on YouTube and Instagram, with nearly 25 million subscribers and over 91 million followers, respectively.

Since joining the platform in 2009, PM Modi has utilized X for constructive engagement, maintaining an active and interactive persona. He follows numerous common citizens, responds to their messages, and has never blocked anyone. His organic use of the platform, without paid promotions or bots, coupled with insightful and engaging posts, has captivated millions globally.