PM Modi blesses Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Ambani at Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

The ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, following their marriage the previous day. Held at the Ambani family-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the event saw Anant and Radhika seeking the Prime Minister’s blessings, with a video showing them touching his feet. PM Modi later presented the couple with a gift.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani welcomed PM Modi and escorted him to the venue, where a host of celebrities, film stars, cricketers, business tycoons, and politicians were present. Notable attendees included Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, cricketers like Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar, as well as top politicians like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, both 29, tied the knot on Friday, July 12, after several months of pre-wedding celebrations. Anant, responsible for Reliance Industries Ltd.’s expansion into renewable and green energy, and Radhika, marketing director for her father’s company Encore Healthcare, marked their union with a grand celebration attended by prominent figures from various fields.