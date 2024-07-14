Powerful Vishnu Mantra to bring prosperity in life

Mantras are words or phrases that are spoken or chanted aloud, typically as part of a meditation or prayer. Mantras is said to have its own unique power. Lord Vishnu is one of the three principal gods in Hindusim. Lord Vishnu is the preserver of the universe. Vishnu mantras are said to be very powerful and can be used for protection, strength, and success.

Lord Vishnu mantras:

1. Vishnu Mukti Mantra: Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

Meaning: I bow in front of the Lord who resides in the hearts of everyone.

The Vishnu Mukti Mantra is said to have been created by Lord Vishnu himself. The mantra invokes the protection and blessings of Lord Vishnu. Those who recite the Vishnu Mukti Mantra regularly are said to be blessed with safety and security. The mantra also helps to free one from all fears and dangers, both physical and spiritual.

2. Shri Vishnu Mantra: Tvameva Maataa Ca Pitaa Tvameva Tvameva Bandhush-Ca Sakhaa Tvam-Eva

Tvameva Viidyaa Dravinnam Tvam-Eva Tvameva Sarvam Mama Deva Deva

Meaning: O Lord you are my father and mother, you are also my friend and brother, your wealth and education itself, I see my hopes and Salvation in you.

Benefits:

-Happiness and Gratitude

-Protection from Chronic diseases

-Stability in relationships

3. Moola Vishnu Mantra: Om Namo Narayanaya

Meaning: I bow before the Almighty.

Benefits:

The mantra is said to offer protection from harm and danger.

It help create a sense of peace and calmness.

It prevents the hindrances and obstacles that may come in the pathway to one’s success.

It helps in improving the financial condition of the devotees.

4. Vishnu Mangalam Mantra: Mangalam Bhagwan Vishnuh, Mangalam Garunadhwajah

Mangalam Pundari Kakshah, Mangalaya Tano Harih

Meaning:Bow down in front of Lord Vishnu, bow down in front of the one who has Garuda as his vehicle. Bow down in front of the one who has eyes like the lotus flowers, Bow down in front of Hari.

The Vishnu Mangalam Mantra is a powerful mantra that is used to invoke the blessings of Lord Vishnu. It is said that whoever chants this mantra with sincerity and devotion will be blessed with health, wealth and prosperity.

5. Vishnu Gayatri Mantra: Om Shri Vishnave Cha Vidmahe Vasudevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Vishnu Prachodayat

Meaning: Let me meditate on Lord Vishnu, Oh, Lord Vasudeva, give me better intellect. Let Lord Vishnu illuminate my mind with knowledge and light.

The Vishnu Gayatri Mantra consists of 24 verses. The Vishnu Gayatri Mantra helps to purify the mind and body and remove all negative thoughts and emotions. The Vishnu Gayatri Mantra can also help you to achieve success in your worldly pursuits.