Pune Police Seizes IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar’s Audi for Violations

The Pune Traffic Police seized an Audi car used by trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar due to multiple violations, including using a red and blue beacon and a VIP number plate on a private vehicle, as well as inscribing “Maharashtra Government” on the car. The car, which has accumulated Rs 26,000 in fines for 21 traffic violations, was handed over to the Chatushringi traffic police station by Khedkar’s family driver, but required documents are still pending.

Puja Khedkar, a 34-year-old officer in the Maharashtra cadre, is facing accusations of misuse of power and improper behavior during the UPSC screening process. She allegedly demanded preferential treatment before assuming her role as Pune’s Assistant Collector, including a separate office, official car, and staff, which probationary officers are not typically entitled to. Khedkar also faces criticism for using a private Audi with official symbols and has been accused of exploiting OBC quota and disability benefits.

Additionally, Khedkar is accused of claiming OBC quota benefits despite her family having assets worth over Rs 60 crores and of avoiding a mandatory physical exam while claiming visual impairment. Reports of aggressive behavior towards colleagues and attempted interference in police matters have further fueled concerns. The Centre has formed a single-member committee to investigate the claims and verify Khedkar’s candidature and other allegations.