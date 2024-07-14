Puri Jagannath temple’s ‘Ratna Bhandar’ reopens after 46 years

The Ratna Bhandar, the treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, reopened on Sunday afternoon after 46 years. The treasury, containing invaluable ornaments and other valuables, was unlocked at 1:28 pm during the auspicious ‘Suba Bela’ (good time), marking the start of an extensive inventory process. An 11-member committee appointed by the Odisha government, including former Orissa High Court judge Biswanath Rath and chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Padhee, reopened the temple’s hallowed treasury.

Among those who entered the Ratna Bhandar were four temple servants: Patjoshi Mohapatra, Bhandar Mekap, Chadhaukarana, and Deulikaran. Special boxes were brought to the temple to transfer the valuables to a temporary strong room in preparation for the reopening. The Ratna Bhandar, which holds the precious ornaments of the sibling deities Jagannath, Subhadra, and Balabhadra, is divided into two chambers: Bhitara Bhandar (the inner room) and Bahara Bhandar (the outer chamber). While the outer chamber is occasionally opened for special events, such as the Suna Besha (golden clothing) rite during the annual Rath Yatra, the last inventory of the treasure was completed in 1978.

The reopening process included two teams of snake catchers at the temple, as it is suspected that the treasury contains snakes. The government has decided to create an electronic inventory of the assets in the Ratna Bhandar, detailing the items’ weight and manufacturer. A high-level committee led by former Orissa High Court judge Justice Biswanath Rath greenlit the process. After receiving government approval, standard operating procedures (SOPs) were established to guide the inventory, with the SJTA overseeing the operation.