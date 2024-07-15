6 killed, 8 injured in bus-truck collision

Ahmedabad: Atleast six people lost their lives and 8 have been injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway in Anand.

According to reports, the accident took place in the vicinity of the Chikhodra village in the district. The bus travelling towards Ahmedabad, had stopped on the roadside to repair a burst tyre. The truck rammed from behind as some of the bus passengers deboarded while some of them were waiting in front of the vehicle.

Five persons died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries in a hospital. The deceased included three women and as many men and they were yet to be identified.