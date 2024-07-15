7 healthy nuts to eat in morning

1. Almonds: Rich in vitamin E, fiber, and healthy fats, almonds are great for brain health and maintaining cholesterol levels.

2. Walnuts: High in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, walnuts support heart and brain health.

3. Pistachios: Low in calories and high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants, pistachios are good for weight management and eye health.

4. Cashews: Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, cashews promote heart health and provide energy.

5. Brazil Nuts: High in selenium, Brazil nuts support thyroid function and boost the immune system.

6. Hazelnuts: Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, hazelnuts are beneficial for heart health and skin.

7. Macadamia Nuts: High in healthy monounsaturated fats and low in carbs, macadamia nuts support heart health and weight management.