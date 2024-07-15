Chandipura Virus Outbreak Claims Young Lives in This State

Four children have tragically succumbed to the Chandipura virus in Gujarat, according to reports from Himmatnagar Civil Hospital. Among the deceased, one child was from Sabarkantha district, two from Aravalli district, and one had traveled from Rajasthan. Additionally, two children from Rajasthan are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital. Raj Sutariya, the Chief District Health Officer of Sabarkantha, confirmed that blood samples from all six children have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing, awaiting results.

Chandipura virus, a member of the Rhabdoviridae family and Vesiculovirus genus, first gained attention during an outbreak in Chandipura village, Maharashtra, in 1965. Since then, sporadic outbreaks have occurred in various parts of India, Asia, and Africa. The virus primarily affects children and is characterized by symptoms such as fever, convulsions, altered consciousness, and in severe cases, coma and fatalities, particularly among younger patients. It is linked to outbreaks of encephalitis, a serious inflammation of the brain.

Preventive measures against Chandipura virus outbreaks include controlling sandfly populations, which serve as the virus’s vector, through insecticide spraying. Public health education encourages protective practices like using bed nets and wearing protective clothing. Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment available, so management focuses on supportive care to alleviate symptoms and prevent complications.