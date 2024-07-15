Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price depreciated marginally in Kerala on Monday, July 15, 2024. Gold price is declining after five days. In the last two days, yellow metal price remained unchanged at Rs 54,080 per 8 gram. Today, gold is trading at Rs 54,000, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 6750, down by Rs 10.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7397.2 per gram down by Rs.799. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6775.8 per gram down by Rs.732. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.86%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.1%. The cost of silver is Rs.91920 per kg

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures shed 41 points or 0.06% to Rs 73,228 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, silver futures fell 0.17% or 161 points to Rs 92,948 per kilogram. The yellow metal has risen by Rs 1,600 in July so far, while silver prices have increased by Rs 3,400 in the same period. On Friday, gold futures settled at Rs73,269 per 10 gram with a loss of 0.06% and silver futures settled at Rs 93,109 per kilogram with a loss of 1.15%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,407.29 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% at $2,411.20. Price of spot silver fell 0.5% to $30.62 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.3% at $995.35 and palladium dropped 1.3% to $956.81.