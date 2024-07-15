CUET UG re-test for affected candidates set for July 19

The CUET UG re-examination is set for July 19, 2024, in response to grievances from certain candidates regarding the original exam. Reports suggest that the results for the UG CUET may be announced on July 22, following the re-test.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the re-exam will be conducted for candidates who reported issues during the initial CUET-UG exam. This re-examination will follow a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format and is specifically for those identified as ‘affected’ candidates.

Admit cards for the re-exam will be available for download on the official NTA website, using the candidates’ Application Number and Date of Birth. The NTA’s notice indicated that grievances submitted by June 30, 2024, and emails sent to [email protected] between July 7 and July 9, 2024, were considered in the decision to hold this re-examination.