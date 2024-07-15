Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Jagannath Yatra 2024

Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on July 15 to manage disruptions caused by the ongoing Jagannath Yatra and heavy rainfall affecting the city. The advisory specifically noted that traffic would be impacted on Hauz Khas Village Road, particularly in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg towards Hauz Khas Village, with restrictions in place from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The police urged commuters to avoid this route and consider alternative paths to prevent delays. The announcement was made via X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing the need for travelers to plan their journeys accordingly during this period.

In addition to the Yatra-related restrictions, the city faced significant challenges in the morning due to waterlogging from the heavy rain. Severe waterlogging was reported on Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg, leading to a separate advisory. Commuters in this area were directed to take alternate routes, specifically advising diversion from Mall Road signal to Burari via Khyber Pass, Majnu ka Tila, and Wazirabad flyover to bypass the affected construction zones.