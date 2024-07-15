Delhi Pollution Control Centers to Close from July 15

Pollution Under Control (PUC) centers in Delhi will shut down from Monday, July 15, as petrol pump owners protest against the new rate list for pollution certificates announced by the Delhi government. The Delhi Petrol Dealers’ Association (DPDA) stated that the revised rates, ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 40, fail to cover operational costs, making it unviable to continue running these centers.

On Thursday, the Delhi government increased the PUC certificate charges for petrol, CNG, and diesel vehicles for the first time in nearly 13 years. Despite this, the DPDA argues that the hike is insufficient to mitigate the financial losses incurred. The association noted that many centers had already surrendered their licenses due to financial difficulties and had previously warned of a shutdown, citing rising operational costs and reduced revenue from fewer certification requirements.

The DPDA highlighted that operational costs have risen significantly since the last rate revision in 2011, including increased rents from oil marketing companies and other expenses. Although the Delhi government initially offered a 75% hike on the inflation index, the final rates announced averaged only 35%, which the DPDA claims were determined without sound reasoning. As a result, the association has resolved to close PUC centers at their retail outlets across Delhi.