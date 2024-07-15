DH Latest NewsDH NEWSHealth & FitnessLatest NewsNEWSLife Style

High sugar fruits diabetes patients should avoid

Jul 15, 2024, 06:57 am IST

Diabetes patients should be mindful of their sugar intake, including sugar from fruits. Some high-sugar fruits that they may consider avoiding or consuming in moderation include:

1. Mangoes: High in natural sugars, which can spike blood sugar levels.
2. Grapes: Contain significant amounts of sugar.
3. Cherries: While nutritious, they are also high in sugar.
4. Bananas: Particularly ripe bananas, as they have more sugar.
5. Pineapples: Contains a high amount of natural sugars.
6. Watermelons: High in sugar content despite being hydrating.
7. Dates: Extremely high in sugar, even in small quantities.
8. Figs: Fresh or dried, they are very sugary.
9. Lychees: Another fruit high in sugar.
10. Pomegranates: Although nutritious, they are high in sugar.

Diabetes patients should opt for fruits with lower glycemic indices and higher fiber content to manage blood sugar levels better. It’s always best for them to consult with their healthcare provider or a nutritionist for personalized advice.

