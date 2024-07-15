India launch date of Lamborghini Urus SE revealed: Details

Mumbai: Italian manufacturer of luxury sports cars and SUVs, Lamborghini has unveiled its performance-oriented Lamborghini Urus SE in April this year. The powerful SUV is finally all set to arrive in the Indian market. The launch date has been set for August 9, 2024. Interested customers will be able to reserve the vehicle from company’s autrhorised showroom or online via official website.

The all new Urus SE will be the second model from the brand that gets plug-in hybrid system. It is expected to cost more as compared to Urus S. Currently, it comes at the starting price of Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

The high-performance SUV will get the new new bonnet with piano black finish grill at the front. It will come with an improved LED headlight setup, paired with signature style LED DRLs. The setup will be equipped with the matrix technology.

The model continues to feature Y shaped tailight, featuring chrome finish Lambhorghini badging at the back.

The Lamborghini Urus SE is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, paired with a robust plug-in hybrid system. It also has received an impressive 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery setup, along with the electric motor. This setup force the vehicle to generate a maximum power of 789 bhp and 950 Nm of peak torque.