Indore sets world record by planting 1.1 million saplings in a day

Indore, India’s cleanest city and the first to achieve ‘water plus’ status, set a new world record on Sunday by planting 11 lakh saplings in a single day. Over 30,000 participants, including more than 40 NRIs from Indore, joined the plantation drive on the Revati Range hillock, Indore-Ujjain Road. The event, part of the nationwide ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign launched by PM Narendra Modi on World Environment Day, aimed to plant 140 crore trees across India, including 5.5 crore in Madhya Pradesh, with 51 lakh in Indore alone. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation for future generations.

The previous world record of 9.26 lakh saplings planted in a day, held by Assam, was surpassed by Indore’s effort. The Guinness World Records team awarded the certificate to MP CM Dr. Mohan Yadav, state’s urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. The plantation took place on a hillock housing the Border Security Force (BSF) shooting range, with 100 cameras monitoring the event. Amit Shah emphasized the significance of such initiatives in combating climate change and protecting the environment.

Shah noted the detrimental impact of carbon emissions on the ozone layer, leading to global temperature rise and climate change. He praised the tree plantation drive as a fitting response to environmental challenges, aligning with Modi’s vision for sustainable development. The massive participation and extensive coverage of the event underscored the community’s commitment to preserving nature and creating a greener future.