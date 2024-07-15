iQoo launches Z9 Lite 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: iQoo Z9 Lite 5G was launched in India on Monday as the company’s latest budget entry in its Z-series of smartphones. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G price in India is set at Rs. 10,499 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, a 6GB memory variant with the same amount of storage is available for Rs. 11,499.

Customers can also avail of a Rs. 500 instant discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank debit card and credit card, and EMI transactions, and the offer will be valid until July 31. The handset will be sold in Aqua Flow and Mocha Brown colours and will be available to purchase starting on July 20, via Amazon, the company’s online store, as well as retail outlets in the county.

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z9 Lite 5G runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

iQoo has equipped its latest Z-series handset with a 50-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8), along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4). It also has an 8-megapixel camera (f/2.0) on the front, that can be used to capture selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It features an accelerometer, e-compass, as well as proximity and ambient light sensors.