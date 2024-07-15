Jagannath Rath Yatra: Puri set for ‘return journey’ of deities to Srimandir after 9 days

Today, July 15, marks the end of the nine-day sojourn at Gundicha Temple as Lord Jagannath, along with His siblings Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra, begins the revered Bahuda Yatra. This grand procession signifies Their triumphant return to Srimandir in Puri. Seated on their ornate chariots, the divine trio will be ceremoniously pulled by devoted followers through the streets of Puri.

Extensive preparations have been made to ensure a seamless and sacred Bahuda Yatra experience, marking the end of the deities’ nine-day stay at Gundicha Temple. The sacred rituals will conclude with the “Pahandi” ceremony at 12 pm, during which the deities will be ceremoniously brought out. The chariots will then be pulled at 4 pm, followed by additional rituals on the chariots, marking a significant milestone in the celebrations. Comprehensive security measures and thorough traffic management have been implemented to facilitate a safe and convenient experience for all visitors.

The Bahuda Yatra is the return journey of Lord Jagannath to Sri Mandira after a seven-day stay at Gundicha Temple. During the journey, He stops at Mausima Temple to meet His aunt, where He is offered a special sweet dish made from rice, coconut, lentils, and jaggery. Upon arriving at Singha-dwara, Lakshmi Devi receives His garland and awaits His arrival at the temple. The next day, on Ekadashi, the Lord is offered a special drink called Adhara Pana. In the evening, the deities are adorned in golden attire, attracting thousands of devotees to witness the magnificent Sunar Vesha Darshana. Finally, the Lord returns to His abode in Sri Mandira, marking the end of the Bahuda Yatra celebrations.