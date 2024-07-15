Karnataka weekend sees over 20,000 tourists at Hampi, Jog Falls, and Nandi Hills

Karnataka’s major hill stations and tourist spots, including Chikkamagaluru, Nandi Hills, Hampi, and Jog Falls, saw a massive influx of visitors on Sunday. Over 20,000 tourists visited Hampi and Jog Falls on the same day, causing a temporary traffic jam in Chikkamagaluru as more than 7,000 tourists gathered. Nandigiridhama near Bengaluru also experienced heavy traffic, with vehicles lining up for about 5 kilometers.

Hampi, which had seen a decline in tourism due to the summer heat, witnessed a resurgence with over 10,000 domestic and international tourists visiting its famous monuments. Key attractions included Sri Virupakseshwar Rathbeedi, Basavanna Mandapa, Sri Krishna Temple, and others. The recent change in weather has brought tourists from various parts of the country back to Hampi.

Recent rains in the Sharavati catchment area have increased the number of visitors to Jog Falls, with over 10,000 people braving the heavy rain to see the scenic beauty. Chikkamagaluru experienced a significant tourist surge since Saturday, resulting in traffic jams in areas like Mullayanagiri. Nandi Hills saw a long line of vehicles stretching for about 5 kilometers, requiring police intervention to manage the traffic. Tourist spots across Karnataka are experiencing a significant revival as visitors flock to enjoy the scenic and historical sites.