Kejriwal Eating Home-Cooked Meals, Vitals Normal Despite Weight Loss Claims

Tihar Jail authorities refuted AAP’s claims regarding Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s health on Monday (July 15), assuring that his vital signs are normal and he is receiving proper medical care. The jail administration reported that Kejriwal is on a medically-prescribed diet, including home-cooked food as per court orders, and his health is continuously monitored by medical professionals.

Despite minor weight loss, Kejriwal’s vitals are stable, and he receives necessary medical care. Jail authorities labeled AAP’s claims as “misleading” and “ulterior-motivated” attempts to undermine the prison administration. They provided a documented weight chart showing a decrease from 63.5 kg to 61.5 kg between June 2 and July 14, which has been communicated to various government officials.

This response follows allegations from AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who claimed that Kejriwal had lost 8.5 kg and experienced dangerously low blood sugar levels five times since his arrest. Singh accused the BJP-led central government of conspiring to cause Kejriwal serious health issues, calling the situation “highly worrisome.” Kejriwal surrendered to Tihar Jail on June 2 after his interim bail expired.