Kerala Rain: Red Alert in 3 Districts, Schools Closed in 7 districts

The North Kerala region is preparing for intensified rainfall, with the Meteorological Department issuing a red alert for Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours. An orange alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts. The heavy rainfall is due to a low-pressure system extending from the north Kerala coast to the Gujarat coast, combined with cyclonic circulation over West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha, driving strong westerly and northwesterly winds along the Kerala coast.

Due to the continued rains, all educational institutions, including professional colleges in Kozhikode, Kannur, Thrissur, Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Wayanad districts, will remain closed today. However, pre-scheduled University and public examinations will proceed as planned. In Kasaragod district, schools, Anganwadis, and madrasas will also be closed.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for fishermen, predicting rough seas and strong winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, along the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, the Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised to exercise caution and vigilance while venturing out to sea.