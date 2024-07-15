Know home remedies to deal trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis is a sexually transmitted infection (STI). It is caused by a parasite. Women who suffer from trichomoniasis may exhibit symptoms like smelly vaginal discharge, redness, burning and itching near vagina and painful urination or painful sexual intercourse. Men may experience irritation inside their penis, penis discharge and burning sensation while urinating after they ejaculate. Pregnant women who from trichomoniasis might be at a higher risk of delivering babies prematurely. Both the partners should be treated to prevent the infections.

A one-celled protozoan, a type of tiny parasite that travels between people during sexual intercourse can lead to trichomoniasis.

Home remedies to deal this:

Pomegranate juice: According to a study, pomegranate juice can help you to cure trichomoniasis. This juice has an anti-parasitic effect which can help you to tackle trichomoniasis.

Ginger extract: According to research, ginger ethanol extract killed trichomoniasis cells in the lab effectively.

Avocado: Its antiparasitic activity can help you to treat intestinal parasites and even cancer of the labia.

Basil: It is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to get rid of trichomoniasis. So, just incorporate it into your healthy diet.

Tomatoes: They are anti-inflammatory in nature and can fight the parasite. You can include it in your subzi, curry or salad or eat it raw.