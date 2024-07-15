Know how to forward photos with captions on WhatsApp

Mumbai: Leading social media messaging platform, WhatsApp has introduced a new update for both Android and iOS users. Meta-owned WhatsApp now allows users to forward photos with captions and enhances the poll functionality. The update is available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

However, the rollout is gradual, so not all users will receive it immediately. To use the photo forwarding with caption feature, users must have the latest version of WhatsApp and an active WhatsApp account.

Here’s How To Use New Forward Photos With Caption Feature

Step 1: Open the updated WhatsApp app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to the individual or group chat where you have received the photo with a caption.

Step 3: Long press the photo to select it.

Step 4: Tap the forward button located at the top of the screen.

Step 5: On the next screen, select the contacts you want to share the photo with.

Also Read: Foreign portfolio investors infuse Rs 15,352 crore in Indian equities during first two weeks of July

Step 6: You’ll see a new section at the bottom showing the photo and its caption.

Step 7: Press the Send button to share the photo with the caption.

Step 8: If you prefer not to include the caption, tap the ‘x’ button at the top right of the caption before sending.

Apart from this, you can add your caption by tapping the ‘x’ icon and typing your text.