Leading bank revises credit card rules, no reward point for these transactions: Details

New Delhi: SBI Cards has revised credit card rules. SBI Cards & Payment Services Limited has stated that reward points will no longer be applicable for government-related transactions on several of its credit cards starting from July 15, 2024.
‘Government related transactions shall be identified under Merchant Category Codes (MCC) 9399 and 9311, on best effort basis,’ SBI cards has said.
Also Read: Market capitalisation of 7 of top-10 firms surge by Rs 1.72 lakh crore
Here is the complete list of cards that will not get accrual of Reward Points on government related transactions from 15 July 2024:
Air India SBI Platinum Card
Air India SBI Signature Card
Central SBI Select+ Card
Chennai Metro SBI Card
Club Vistara SBI Card
Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME
Delhi Metro SBI Card
Etihad Guest SBI Card
Etihad Guest SBI Premier Card
Fabindia SBI Card
Fabindia SBI Card SELECT
IRCTC SBI Card
IRCTC SBI Card Premier
Mumbai Metro SBI Card
Nature’s Basket SBI Card
Nature’s Basket SBI Card ELITE
OLA Money SBI Card
Paytm SBI Card
Paytm SBI Card SELECT
Reliance SBI Card
Reliance SBI Card PRIME
Yatra SBI Card
Meanwhile, ICICI Bank has said that with effect from July 1, 2024 it will charge Rs 200 as Card replacement fee as against current charges of Rs 100 for all cards. Exception is Rs 3500 for Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card vis-a-vis Exception Rs 199 for ICICI Bank Expressions Credit Card) and Rs 3500 for Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card.
Post Your Comments