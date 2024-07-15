Leading bank revises credit card rules, no reward point for these transactions: Details

New Delhi: SBI Cards has revised credit card rules. SBI Cards & Payment Services Limited has stated that reward points will no longer be applicable for government-related transactions on several of its credit cards starting from July 15, 2024.

‘Government related transactions shall be identified under Merchant Category Codes (MCC) 9399 and 9311, on best effort basis,’ SBI cards has said.

Here is the complete list of cards that will not get accrual of Reward Points on government related transactions from 15 July 2024:

Air India SBI Platinum Card

Air India SBI Signature Card

Central SBI Select+ Card

Chennai Metro SBI Card

Club Vistara SBI Card

Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME

Delhi Metro SBI Card

Etihad Guest SBI Card

Etihad Guest SBI Premier Card

Fabindia SBI Card

Fabindia SBI Card SELECT

IRCTC SBI Card

IRCTC SBI Card Premier

Mumbai Metro SBI Card

Nature’s Basket SBI Card

Nature’s Basket SBI Card ELITE

OLA Money SBI Card

Paytm SBI Card

Paytm SBI Card SELECT

Reliance SBI Card

Reliance SBI Card PRIME

Yatra SBI Card

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank has said that with effect from July 1, 2024 it will charge Rs 200 as Card replacement fee as against current charges of Rs 100 for all cards. Exception is Rs 3500 for Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card vis-a-vis Exception Rs 199 for ICICI Bank Expressions Credit Card) and Rs 3500 for Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card.