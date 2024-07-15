Never say these things to your partner

Communication is one of the most important aspects of any relationship. But sometimes, it can also be one of the most challenging. Some words can have a lasting negative impact on our partner’s feelings, trust, and self-esteem.

According to therapists, there are some things that you should never say to your partner, as they can cause serious harm to your relationship.

Here are they:

You’re just like your [parent/sibling/ex]:

Comparing your partner to someone else, especially someone they have a negative relationship with is a sure way to hurt their feelings and make them feel inadequate. Instead of making comparisons, try to focus on your partner’s strengths and qualities, and express your gratitude for them.

You always/never [do something]:

Using absolute words like “always” or “never” can make your partner feel attacked and defensive. It can also make them feel like you don’t notice or acknowledge the times when they do something right, or when they try to change.

If you loved me, you would [do something]:

This is a form of manipulation and guilt-tripping, which can destroy the trust and respect in your relationship. It can also make your partner feel like you don’t value their opinions, preferences, or boundaries, and that you only care about your own needs.

You’re so [negative/critical/stubborn/etc.]

Using phrases like “You’re so [negative/critical/stubborn/etc.]” might unintentionally hurt your partner’s feelings and put them on the defensive. It could seem like you’re not accepting them as they are and wanting them to change.