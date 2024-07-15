Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of countries participating in the Summer Olympics

Paris: The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11. More than 10,500 athletes will participate in the mega sports event. Around 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) are expected to participate, along with ‘Individual Neutral Athletes’ and the Refugee Olympic Team.

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing under their national flags. However, athletes from these countries can participate as ‘Individual Neutral Athletes’ provided they do not actively support the conflict.

Here is the complete list of the 206 National Olympic Committees:

• Afghanistan

• Albania

• Algeria

• American Samoa

• Andorra

• Angola

• Antigua and Barbuda

• Argentina

• Armenia

• Aruba

• Australia

• Austria

• Azerbaijan

• Bahamas

• Bahrain

• Barbados

• Belgium

• Belize

• Benin

• Bermuda

• Bhutan

• Bolivia

• Bosnia and Herzegovina

• Botswana

• Brazil

• British Virgin Islands

• Brunei

• Bulgaria

• Burkina Faso

• Burundi

• Cabo Verde

• Cambodia

• Cameroon

• Canada

• Cape Verde

• Cayman Islands

• Central African Republic

• Chad

• Chile

• China

• Colombia

• Comoros

• Congo

• Ccok Islands

• Costa Rica

• Croatia

• Cuba

• Cyprus

• Czech Republic

• Democratic Republic of the Congo

• Denmark

• Djibouti

• Dominica

• Dominican Republic

• Ecuador

• Egypt

• El Salvador

• Equatorial Guinea

• Eritrea

• Estonia

• Eswatini

• Ethiopia

• Federated States of Micronesia

• Fiji

• Finland

• France (host)

• Gabon

• Gambia

• Georgia

• Germany

• Ghana

• Great Britain

• Greece

• Grenada

• Guam

• Guatemala

• Guinea

• Guinea-Bissau

• Guyana

• Haiti

• Honduras

• Hong Kong

• Hungary

• Iceland

• India

• Individual Neutral Athletes

• Indonesia

• Iran

• Iraq

• Ireland

• Israel

• Italy

• Ivory Coast

• Jamaica

• Japan

• Jordan

• Kazakhstan

• Kenya

• Kiribati

• Kosovo

• Kuwait

• Kyrgyzstan

• Lao People’s Democratic Republic

• Latvia

• Lebanon

• Lesotho

• Liberia

• Libya

Liechtenstein

• Lithuania

• Luxembourg

• Madagascar

• Malawi

• Malaysia

• Maldives

• Mali

• Malta

• Marshall Islands

• Mauritania

• Mauritius

• Mexico

• Moldova

• Monaco

• Mongolia

• Montenegro

• Morocco

• Mozambique

• Myanmar

• Namibia

• Nauru

• Nepal

• Netherlands

• New Zealand

• Nicaragua

• Niger

• Nigeria

• North Korea

• North Macedonia

• Norway

• Oman

• Pakistan

• Palau

• Palestine

• Panama

• Papua New Guinea

• Paraguay

• Peru

• Philippines

• Poland

• Portugal

• Puerto Rico

• Qatar

• Refugee Olympic Team

• Romania

• Rwanda

• Saint Kitts and Nevis

• Saint Lucia

• Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

• Samoa

• San Marino

• Sao Tome and Principe

• Saudi Arabia

• Senegal

• Serbia

• Seychelles

• Sierra Leone

• Singapore

• Slovakia

• Slovenia

‘ • Solomon Islands

• Somalia

• South Africa

• South Korea

• South Sudan

• Spain

• Sri Lanka

• Sudan

• Suriname

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• Syria

• Tajikistan

• Tanzania

• Thailand

• Timor-Leste

• Togo

• Tonga

• Trinidad and Tobago

• Tunisia

• Turkey

• Turkmenistan

• Tuvalu

• Uganda

• Ukraine

• United Arab Emirates

• United States

• Uruguay

• Uzbekistan

• Vanuatu

• Venezuela

• Vietnam

• Virgin Islands British

• Virgin Islands, US

• Yemen

• Zambia

• Zimbabwe