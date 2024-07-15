Pimple on Penis: Know about the cause and treatment

One can get pimples wherever you have pores. When your pores get clogged you may get pimples. The end result depends on the things which plug up your pore. You may get blackheads and whiteheads due to oily and dead skin cells. You may get a pimple without head due to a mix of bacteria, oil and cells.

Pimples also contain pus, it will be tender on touching and can appear like a hard bump. One can get pimples on penis, as if you shave off your pubic hair, skip showers, have an oily skin, wear clothes which can cause friction with your skin or wear tight undergarment.

You should avoid popping your penile pimples as they can worsen leading to infection.

You can apply castor oil: It is anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to get rid of your penile pimple. So, take a cotton ball and some castor oil on it and apply it on the affected area. You can reapply it twice or thrice a day.

You can apply tea tree oil: Just take some tea tree oil which is anti-inflammatory and antibacterial in nature and apply it to your penis where you can see those irritating pimples.

Wear skin-friendly undergarments: Avoid wearing fabrics which don t allow your skin to breathe. Also, avoid wearing tight clothes.