PM Modi Congratulates KP Sharma Oli on Nepal PM Appointment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated KP Sharma Oli on his recent appointment as Nepal’s Prime Minister, expressing hopes for strengthened bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal. Oli, the leader of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist-Leninist (CPN-UML), has formed a coalition government with Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress after the previous Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, lost a parliamentary trust vote. This marks Oli’s fourth term in office.

In a message on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal,” and emphasized the desire to work together to enhance the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries and foster mutually beneficial cooperation for their people’s progress and prosperity.

The Indian government will keep a close watch on the new coalition government’s foreign policy, particularly regarding Oli’s past efforts to strengthen relations with China. His previous administration also stirred controversy by releasing a new map that included disputed territories such as Limpiyadhura, Kalapani, and Lipulekh within Nepal’s borders. Additionally, Nepal is expected to appoint a new ambassador to India after the previous government recalled Shankar Sharma and ten other ambassadors in June.