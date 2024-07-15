Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes most followed world leader on X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the most followed world leader on the social media platform X. He set this milestone as his social media account there crossed 100 million followers.

‘A hundred million on X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism, and more. Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement.

PM Modi is far ahead of other world leaders like US President Joe Biden, who currently has 38.1 million followers, HH Sheikh Mohammed, the present ruler of Dubai (11.2 million) and Pope Francis (18.5 million).PM Modi even has more followers when compared to some active global athletes such as Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr (63.6 million) and American basketball player LeBron James (52.9 million) followers. He is ahead of even celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).

Likewise PM Modi is far ahead of other Indian leaders, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s handle has (26.4 million followers), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s handle (27.5 million), Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav’s handle (19.9 million), and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee handle (7.4 million). RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million, Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 million followers, while NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million.

Prime Minister Modi also holds an influential presence on YouTube and Instagram. He has nearly 25 million subscribers on Youtube and more than 91 million followers on Instagram.