Rajeev Chandrasekhar Criticizes Kerala Govt Over Sanitation Worker’s Death

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar sharply criticized the Pinarayi-led CPM government in Kerala over the death of a sanitation worker named Joy, whose body was found in a canal near Thakaraparambu railway station. Joy was washed away during heavy rainfall while cleaning the drain on Saturday. Chandrasekhar condemned the state government’s mismanagement of the drainage system, highlighting their inefficiency in addressing sanitation issues even in the state capital. He expressed his dismay over the delay in rescue operations and the lack of immediate priority given to such accidents.

In a series of posts on X, Chandrasekhar described the incident as extremely tragic and a blow to the collective conscience of the public. He criticized the much-publicized rescue operation, which failed to locate Joy’s body until the third day, and called out the state government’s inadequacy in waste management despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decade-long Swachh Bharat initiative. Chandrasekhar also pointed out the Left and Right parties’ failure to deliver on their promises of development, emphasizing the outdated and primitive state of basic facilities like sanitation in Kerala.

Chandrasekhar further condemned the CPI(M) for their mismanagement, especially given their control over the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation administration. He noted the hardships caused by poorly maintained roads and the ineffective implementation of the Smart City project. The former minister expressed his condolences to Joy’s family and urged the government to identify and take stern action against those responsible for the tragic incident.