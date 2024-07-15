Sennheiser launches new true wireless stereo earphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Sennheiser launched new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones named ‘Momentum Sport’ in India. The earphones were initially unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in January. The Sennheiser Momentum Sport is available in India at a special price of Rs. 27,990. These are offered in three colour options – Burned Olive, Metallic Graphite and Polar Black.

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and each earbud has three mics each with noise-cancellation support. The TWS earphones sport a semi-open acoustic system that is claimed to help reduce body-borne noise and increase environmental awareness.

The newly launched true wireless Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and sweat resistance, while the accompanied charging case is IP54-rated. They support tap controls and are compatible with the Polar Flow app, which helps analyse sports, fitness, and other activities.

The TWS earphones come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and support SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX adaptive audio codes. They also support adaptive hybrid ANC alongside support for a transparency mode. The earphones also are equipped with heart rate and body temperature sensors.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 24 hours. On a single charge, just the earphones are said to provide a playback time of up to six hours. The left and right earbuds carry 72mAh and 75mAh batteries, respectively, while the charging case has an 850-950mAh cell. The case supports USB Type-C as well as Qi wireless charging.