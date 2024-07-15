Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second consecutive session

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on July 15. BSE Sensex settled at 80,664.86, up 145.52 points or 0.18 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 24,586.70, up 84.50 points or 0.34 percent.

About 1837 shares advanced, 1781 shares declined, and 104 shares unchanged. Top gainers were ONGC, Shriram Finance, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Auto and SBI. Top losers LTIMindtree, Asian Paints, Grasim Industries, Tata Steel and Axis Bank.

Among sectors, except IT all other sectoral indices ended in the green with auto, pharma, PSU Bank, realty and oil & gas indices up 1-3 percent. The BSE midcap index gained 1 percent while the smallcap index was up 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of 7 of India’s top 10 most valued firms surged by Rs 1,72,225.62 crore last week. The BSE benchmark rose 522.74 points, or 0.65%, during the week. Market capitalisation or market cap is the total value of a company’s stock. It is calculated by multiplying the stock price by the number of its outstanding shares.