Thiruvananthapuram: Missing Sanitation Worker Found Dead in Canal After 46-Hour Search

The body of Joy, who went missing while cleaning a canal, was discovered on Monday (July 15) morning after an extensive 46-hour search. His body was found in a canal behind Pazhavangadi Thakaraparambu, an area where water flows in from the railway vicinity, and has been transferred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. On Monday, a team from the Indian Navy joined the search and rescue efforts, collaborating with local and railway authorities to explore the canal tunnel with the help of scuba divers from the fire department.

Joy, a 47-year-old resident of Marayamuttom, disappeared on Saturday (July 13) while working as a temporary sanitation worker for a railway contractor at Thampanoor Central Railway Station. He was last seen clearing debris from the Amayizhanchan canal, which runs underneath the railway premises. Joy’s disappearance occurred during a heavy downpour while he and two colleagues were cleaning the Thampanoor section of the canal near the railway station.

The water surge intensified suddenly, sweeping Joy into the tunnel beneath the platform tracks. Despite his coworkers’ attempts to throw him a lifeline, Joy was unable to grab the rope and was carried away. Reports indicate that the cleaning operation was conducted without proper safety measures in place.