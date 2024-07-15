USS Theodore Roosevelt and Indian Navy Complete Successful Indo-Pacific Drills

On July 12, 2024, the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) and Indian Navy forces conducted joint maritime operations in the Indian Ocean, emphasizing enhanced interoperability and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The exercises focused on increasing situational awareness, sharing information, ensuring logistic support compatibility, and improving air-to-air engagement capabilities. Participants included the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) with Carrier Air Wing 11 and the USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) from the U.S. Navy, along with India’s INS Visakhapatnam (D66) and INS Aditya (A59). This collaboration underscored the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Indian navies, which regularly engage in multilateral exercises across the Pacific, Southwest Asia, and littoral Africa. Concurrently, the Indian Navy assumed leadership roles in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 exercises in Hawaii, bolstering regional security cooperation.

Following these joint operations, the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) continued its mission with Carrier Strike Group Nine in the 7th Fleet area of operations. The 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, regularly collaborates with allies and partners to maintain stability and openness in the Indo-Pacific region.