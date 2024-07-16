2024 Audi Q5 Bold Edition launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, Audi launched its Q5 Bold Edition in India. The car is priced at Rs 72.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Audi has revealed that only limited units of the Audi Q5 Bold Edition will be on offered in the Indian markets. The car is offered in a total of 5 colours – Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Mythos Black, District Green and Manhattan Gray.

The Bold Edition features a Black Styling Package. The package puts to use a high-gloss black finish to various elements, including the grille, Audi emblems (front and rear), window surrounds, exterior mirrors, and roof rails.

The vehicle is powered by a 2.0L TFSI engine, delivering 265 hp and 370 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 240 km/h. It is equipped with Quattro all-wheel drive.

Audi Drive Select offers six drive modes: Comfort, Dynamic, Individual, Efficiency, Auto, and Off-Road. The Audi Q5 Bold Edition offers a panoramic sunroof and park assist with a 360-degree camera. The list further includes a 755W B&O Premium Sound System with 19 speakers, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, wireless charging, 3-zone air conditioning, and a customizable ambient lighting package. The cabin is wrapped in Atlas beige and Okapi brown leatherette upholstery with Piano black and is shod with 8 airbags ensuring utmost safety.