5 killed, 30 injured in bus-tractor collision

Mumbai: 5 people died and more than 30 were injured after their bus collided with a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The bus collided against the tractor and fell into a gorge.

The victims were warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal). They were going to to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations from their hometown Dombivli near Mumbai.

‘The people were going to Pandharpur through a private bus on the occasion of Asadhi Ekadashi. The bus collided with a tractor and fell into a ditch. 42 people, who were injured have been shifted to MGM Hospital, while 3 have been shifted to the govt hospital. Doctors have confirmed that 5 people have lost their lives,’ said DCP Vivek Pansare.

Further details are awaited.