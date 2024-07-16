In a groundbreaking move, the Uttarakhand government has declared a reservation of 50% seats for girls in student union elections across all state and private colleges and universities. This initiative aims to promote gender equality and empower female students to assume leadership roles, making Uttarakhand the first state in India to implement such a policy.

With 152,387 students enrolled in higher education institutions, the gender disparity is evident, as 65.8% of the students are female (100,272) and 34.2% are male (52,115). In government colleges alone, there are 97,997 students, with females (67,867) significantly outnumbering males (30,130). This decision is anticipated to encourage more girls to participate in student politics and decision-making processes, setting an example for other states to foster inclusivity and gender balance in student leadership.

The upcoming student union elections in Uttarakhand will be conducted according to the Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendations. Vice-chancellors of the respective institutions have been instructed to amend their university students’ union constitutions to comply with these guidelines, ensuring fair and equitable representation in student leadership.