Acer launches new Smart TV series in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Acerpure, an entity under the Acer Group has launched its latest flagship product which is named the Acerpure Aspire and Swift TV series. This new line of Smart TVs is available in sizes ranging from 32-inches to 65-inches.

The Acerpure TVs boast Pure Vision technology, which delivers 1.07 billion colours for vivid and lifelike visuals. It comes with Pure Dolby audio. The TVs offer up to Ultra High Definition (UHD) resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.

Powered by the Google TV OS, the new Acerpure TV lineup comes integrated with a variety of apps and services. It offers a broad range of entertainment options and has a 178-degree viewing angle.

The Variable Refresh Rate feature helps to enhance motion handling for smooth viewing of fast-paced action scenes and sports.The Acerpure Swift series of Smart TV focuses on Pure Audio, which features immersive Dolby ATMOS technology for a multi-dimensional sound experience. Connectivity options further include three HDMI 2.0 ports, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4G + 5G), Bluetooth V5.0, USB 2.0 and an ethernet port.

The Acerpure TV series is available at the Acer Exclusive Stores along with the ecommerce partner- Flipkart. The series has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 11,490, and it is available for a limited time.