Ingredients:

– 1 oz vodka

– 1 oz blue curaçao

– 1 oz lemonade or lemon-lime soda

– 1 oz fresh lemon juice

– Ice

– Lemon slice or cherry for garnish

Instructions:

1. Fill a shaker with ice.

2. Add vodka, blue curaçao, lemonade, and lemon juice.

3. Shake well until chilled.

4. Strain into a glass filled with ice.

5. Garnish with a lemon slice or cherry.

Enjoy your refreshing Blue Lagoon cocktail!