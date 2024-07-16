CJI to Decide Soon on Hearing Money Bill Case

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider starting hearings on challenges regarding the classification of significant laws, such as the Aadhaar Act, as money bills, which critics argue was done to avoid scrutiny in the Rajya Sabha. Money bills can only be introduced in the Lok Sabha, and once passed, the Rajya Sabha cannot amend or reject them, only suggest changes that the Lok Sabha may accept or ignore.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners, urged the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and the bench to prioritize this issue, as it is already listed for Constitution bench hearings. The Chief Justice indicated he would decide when to form the Constitution benches.

Although a seven-judge Constitution bench has been established to hear the case, hearings have yet to begin. In a previous 2018 judgment, the Supreme Court upheld the Aadhaar Act’s designation as a money bill, but Justice Chandrachud dissented, calling it a “fraud on the Constitution.” Later, the Congress party expressed its support for the court’s decision to consider the matter.