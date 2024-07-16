Delhi Police to file 1,000-page chargesheet against Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar

Delhi Police is set to file a comprehensive 1,000-page chargesheet against Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the assault case involving Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The filing is expected to occur on Tuesday, July 16, at the Tis Hazari Court, following the completion of the investigation. The chargesheet includes details regarding the security personnel present at Kejriwal’s residence during the incident.

The investigation has led to the collection of crucial evidence, including a DVR from Kejriwal’s residence and two mobile phones belonging to Bibhav Kumar. Reports indicate that Kumar was taken to Mumbai twice during police custody, where he allegedly deleted important data from his devices, complicating the investigation further.

Swati Maliwal reported being assaulted by Kumar on May 13 while visiting Kejriwal’s residence, prompting her to file an FIR on May 16. Kumar was subsequently arrested by the Delhi Police on May 18. Maliwal, a well-known social activist and politician, has previously served as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women and was active in the 2011 anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare.