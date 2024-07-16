Exports from India touch $65.47 billion in June

New Delhi: Combined exports from India (merchandise and services) touched $65.47 billion in June. It registered a positive growth of 5.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed this.

As per data, total imports(merchandise and services) stood at $73.47 billion. This witnessed a positive growth of 6.29 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The total exports from April to June 2024 are estimated over $200 billion. It reported a 8.6 percent positive growth. On the other hand, the total import from April to June 2024 is estimated around $223 billion, or 8.47 percent growth, compared to the corresponding period. Services exports are also expected to grow by 12.16 percent between April-June 2024.

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian equity indices close marginally higher

Merchandise exports during June 2024 were $35.20 billion as compared to $34.32 billion in June 2023. Merchandise imports during June 2024 were $56.18 billion as compared to $ 53.51 billion in June 2023.

Merchandise exports during April-June 2024 were $109.96 billion as compared to $103.89 billion during April-June 2023. Merchandise imports during April-June 2024 were $172.23 billion compared to $160.05 billion during April-June 2023. Merchandise trade deficit during April-June 2024 was $62.26 billion compared to $56.16 billion during April-June 2023.

The US is the top export destination in June 2024, with export growth of 5.98 percent compared to June 2023. Whereas, UAE is the top import destination, exhibiting growth of 48.15 percent, in terms of change in value.