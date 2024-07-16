Heavy Rainfall: 2 dead as house collapses in Palakkad

In a tragic incident in Kannambra, Palakkad district, heavy rainfall caused a house to collapse, resulting in the deaths of two residents, Sulochana (54) and her son Ranjith (33). The collapse occurred while the family was asleep, with the noise of the falling structure drowned out by the rain, leaving neighbors unaware of the danger. Fire Force personnel later retrieved their bodies and transported them to Alathur Hospital.

The wall fell unexpectedly, leading to the unfortunate deaths of Sulochana, who had been bedridden, and Ranjith, who worked as a bus conductor. Their deaths were only discovered by locals the following morning, despite urgent attempts to get them to the hospital. The family had plans to move to a new home, adding to the tragedy of the situation.

In related rain-related incidents across Kerala, the Aluva Shiva temple in Ernakulam was flooded due to the overflowing Periyar River. Additionally, a tree fell on vehicles on the Kottayam-Kumarakom-Cherthala route, though no injuries were reported. In Idukki district, ongoing heavy rain has prompted a travel ban from 7 PM to 6 AM, and a section of the Chappath-Kattapana road was closed due to the collapse of an old stone wall, disrupting traffic. Residents near the Malankara Dam have been warned to remain vigilant as its shutters have been fully opened.