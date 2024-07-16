Heavy Rains in Karnataka Force School Closures in 6 Districts

Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across several districts in Karnataka, leading authorities to declare school and college holidays in six districts. Since Sunday night, continuous rainfall has submerged over 50 houses in Uttara Kannada, forcing more than 40 residents to seek refuge in care centers. Similar devastation has occurred in Udupi, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru, where 70 to 80 houses have been damaged.

The situation remains dire with multiple rivers, including Tunga, Bhadra, Kumaradhara, and Aghanashini, swelling to dangerous levels, raising flood concerns in coastal areas. In response to the forecast of continued heavy rains, educational institutions in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Shimoga, and select taluks of Hassan will remain closed on Tuesday. In Uttara Kannada’s Karwar and Kumta regions, low-lying areas are inundated, displacing residents and disrupting normal life. Landslides have also been triggered, adding to the woes, and in Kodagu, the Kappeshankar Temple along the Tungabhadra River has been submerged.

Transportation networks are severely impacted, with fallen trees blocking roads in rural areas and landslides causing temporary closures of major highways, including the Honnavar-Bengaluru and Sringeri National Highway 169. The recent rainfall has significantly increased inflows into several dams, including Harangi, KRS, and Linganamakki, necessitating controlled water releases to manage downstream levels. Train services along the Konkan route have been severely disrupted, with cancellations spanning over 14 hours due to landslides in Maharashtra and Goa.