Honor launches Magic V3 foldable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Honor Magic V3 was launched in China. The flagship foldable smartphone sports a book-style design and gets artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities embedded in its camera system.

Honor Magic V3 price starts at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,04,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB storage configurations are priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000) and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,27,000), respectively. The smartphone will be availablein four colourways: black, green, red, and white.

Honor Magic V3 features a 7.92-inch primary full HD+ LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2,344×2,156 pixels, and a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED cover display with a 2376×1060 pixels resolution. Both screens support 4320Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) for eye protection, stylus input and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness.

The handset is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on MagicOS 8.0.1 based on Android 14. The smartphone also gets Honor’s proprietary RF chip C1+.

The Honor Magic V3 sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel periscope lens and a 40-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, it gets a 40-megapixel wide-angle selfie shooter. The camera system comes with AI features such as AI Motion Sensing.

Backing the smartphone is a 5,150mAh Silicon Carbon battery which supports up to 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the Magic V3 comes with dual-SIM capabilities with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, OTG and a USB Type-C port. It boasts navigational prowess courtesy of support for BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and A-GPS.