India launch date of Honor 200 5G series announced: Details

Mumbai: Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G will be released in India on July 18. Honor has revealed key specifications of the Honor 200 5G series.

Honor stated that the Honor 200 5G series will feature the segment’s first second-generation silicon-carbon battery, which follows in the footsteps of electric vehicle (EV) car batteries. The duo is confirmed to pack a 5,200mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support. The charging technology is claimed to fully charge battery of the Honor 200 Pro in just 41 minutes. The phone will support 66W wireless charging as well.

The Honor 200 Pro is confirmed to include a stainless-steel vapour chamber with a heat dissipation area of 36,881 mm square for thermal management. Honor claims that the new vapour chamber brings a significant 10 percent increase in the dissipation area compared to the Honor 90. It will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform with a CPU clock speed of up to 3GHz. It will also include the company’s C1 + RF enhancement chipset for improved telecommunication capabilities and Internet connection.

The vanilla Honor 200 will ship with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The series is confirmed to pack the latest MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 with a range of AI-powered smart functionalities. The phones will house up to 12GB of memory and up to 512GB storage.