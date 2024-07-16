India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for 44,228 Positions

The Department of Posts, under the Ministry of Communications, has initiated the application process for recruiting Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Post Masters (BPM), and Assistant Branch Post Masters (ABPM) to fill 44,228 vacancies nationwide. Eligible candidates can apply online at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The registration period runs from July 15, 2024, to August 5, 2024, with an edit/correction window available from August 6 to August 8, 2024.

To apply, visit the official website and register by providing necessary details like name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, and educational information. After registration, log in using the registration number and exam circle, complete the application form, and submit it. Required documents include a verified mobile number and email ID, Aadhaar number (if available), matriculation exam details, and scanned copies of a photo and signature.

The application fee is Rs. 100, but female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and Transwomen applicants are exempt from paying the fee. For more detailed information and to complete the application process, candidates should visit the official website.