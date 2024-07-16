Indian Railways to operate special trains to Puri: Details

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway will operate special trains this month on the occasion of two rituals of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri. Apart from the regular trains to and from Puri, 43 Special Trains for Sunabhesa (golden attire) and 33 Special Trains for Adharapana (sweet water offering) will run for the convenience of the passengers.

Special Trains will run towards Puri from Paradeep, Angul, Bhadrak, Junagarh Road, Khurda Road, Daspalla, Sompeta, Palasa, Kendujhargarh, Gunupur, Jagadalpur, Sonepur, Sambalpur for Sunavesa on July 17.

Similarly, trains from Paradeep, Angul, Bhadrak, Daspalla, Palasa, Kendujhargarh and Khurda Road will be operated to Puri on Adharapana day on July 18.

To clear the rush of passengers, East Coast Railway is also running Special Trains towards Bhadrak, Paradeep, Angul, Palasa, Kendujhargarh, Daspalla, and Brahmapur from Puri on July 19.