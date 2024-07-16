Indian Railways to operate 32 trips of special train connecting these cities: Details

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to operate a special express train between Delhi and Gorakhpur. The Northern Railway is all set to run 32 trips of Delhi Junction-Gorakhpur Special Express trains till September 1.

The special train, numbered 04494/04493, will operate between Delhi Junction (Delhi Jn.) and Gorakhpur Junction (Gorakhpur). This decision comes in response to the extra rush of passengers.

Delhi Junction-Gorakhpur Special Express train schedule

Train Number: 04494 Delhi Jn. – Gorakhpur Special Express

Operational Dates: From July 13, 2024, to August 31, 2024

Frequency: Every Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday

Train Number: 04493 Gorakhpur – Delhi Jn. Special Express

Operational Dates: From July 14, 2024, to September 1, 2024

Frequency: Every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday

Delhi Junction-Gorakhpur Special Express train route and timings

From Delhi Jn. (04494):

Departure Time: 05:40 AM

Key Stops: Ghaziabad, Pilkhua, Hapur, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Balamau, Lucknow, Barabanki, Jarwal Road, Gonda, Mankapur, Basti, Khalilabad

Arrival Time at Gorakhpur: 09:15 PM

From Gorakhpur (04493):

Departure Time: 06:28 AM

Key Stops: Same as above in reverse order

Arrival Time at Delhi Jn.: 09:30 PM

The train will consist of Sleeper and General coaches.